Graveside services for Mr. Paul Roger Foreman, age 83, of Ruston, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Sarah Ingram will be officiating. Services will be under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston, LA.

Paul was born on May 30, 193,7 in Cannelton, WV. Paul and his wife Faye were married in Schertz, TX, while he was stationed at Randolph Air Force Base after serving in Vietnam. They moved to Ruston in 1970, and were happily married for fifty-two years. Paul retired from

Paul retired from the Air Force in 1974 as LA Tech ROTC, Tech Sergeant, Chief Clerk II. Paul was a member of VFW and American Legion. He worked in social services and then the U.S. Postal Service.

Paul enjoyed fishing, photography, travel, coin collecting, and was an avid Civil War history buff.

He was a member of the North Hodge Church of God.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph W. and Hazel M. Foreman; brother, Jack Foreman; and sisters, Thelma Smith and Mary Emma McKinney. He is survived by his wife Faye G. Foreman; son Joey Foreman, step-son Johnny Thiels and wife Jennifer, step-daughters: Kathy and husband Howard LaCaze, and Vicki and husband Leon Staples; brother, Keith Foreman; sister, Janet Nichols; granddaughter, Mindy and husband Charlie Bassham; grandsons: Keith Melancon, Greg Melancon, Michael Lacaze, Tommy Thiels, David Thiels; and numerous greatgrandchildren.

Visitation will be from noon until 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Owens Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VFW (Ruston Post), North Louisiana Military Museum of Ruston, or North Hodge Church of God, Hodge, LA.

