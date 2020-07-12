Dr. Parker Harold Albritton was born Dec. 9, 1929 and died July 8, 2020.

Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Alabama Presbyterian Church (Sibley Cemetery) in Choudrant, LA. The Rev. Allison Moody will officiate.

Harold is survived by his wife, Lou Ann, his daughter Mary Dawn, and grandsons Boyd and Parker Pugh, Harold will be missed for more reasons than one can list here.

It’s because of my daddy I love to read. It’s because of my daddy I know that, if you don’t have something nice to say, you don’t say anything at all. It’s because of him I know that you learn more when you open your ears and shut your mouth. It’s because of him that I’m a better person, a better teacher, and a better parent to my own sons.

Daddy had a PhD, his Doctorate, from Ole Miss. He was Dr. Albritton, but you wouldn’t know that. He was humble and kind, and especially loved by children and puppy dogs. Dr. Albritton taught ninth grade science, and former students sing his praises. So do the kids (now men) he coached on little league baseball teams. My daddy was a heck of an athlete, and he could do full pushups into his 70’s. He could play the piano by ear and was also a remarkable gardener. His garden, “the Place,” was perhaps his most favorite place. To this day, when I plant my urban garden in the middle of New Orleans, I think of him, every pepper, tomato, and cucumber that I pick.

So many ways to remember my father, but the ones I love the most are remembering the piles of library books he’d leave around everywhere, feeding the stray animals that inevitably showed up around the house, and watching him hold his grandsons when they were babies — in his favorite chair, with the dog nestled beside him.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.