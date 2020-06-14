Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Mattie Louise Edmonds-Houston

Sunday, June 14, 2020

Mattie Louise Edmonds-Houston was born June 30, 1944, and died June 7, 2020.

A Public Viewing was held from 2 - 6 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, with a Virtual Viewing (Observation Window) following from 6 p.m. June 12, 2020 until 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at King’s Funeral Home in Ruston.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. June 13, 2020, at B.E. King Chapel, 1511 W. California Avenue, Ruston, LA. Interment will follow at Grambling Memorial Garden. Final arrangements are entrusted to King’s Funeral Home, Ruston, LA.

