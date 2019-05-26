Mary Lucile Foster Holley, 88, of Arkadelphia and formerly of Little Rock, Arkansas, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was born to Tom and Lucile Foster in Tuscumbia, Alabama, on Sept. 20, 1930. She married her college sweetheart, Robert Holley, at First Baptist Church in Tuscumbia on June 1, 1954.

Mrs. Holley was a graduate of Deshler High School in Tuscumbia and Howard College, now Samford University, in Birmingham. She served with the Arkansas Baptist Homes for Children and Family Ministries of the Arkansas Baptist State Convention and wrote children’s literature for the Sunday School Board of the Southern Baptist Convention. Mrs. Holley spent decades serving beside her husband in his work with Discipleship Training for the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, and in his early career with churches in McGhee, Conway, West Memphis, and Montgomery, Alabama. In 1995, the Pulaski Baptist Association recognized Mrs. Holley for 25 years of dedication, commitment and leadership for her work with Children’s Bible Drill.

Bob and Lucile celebrated their 62nd anniversary in May of 2016, before Bob’s death five months later. She loved and missed her sweetheart every day. She was a loving Mom and Grandmommy.

Mrs. Holley was a member of First Baptist Church, Arkadelphia, and a resident of The Plaza Assisted Living Facility.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Holley was predeceased by her brothers, TomEdFosterandJack Foster. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Anita and Norm Pumphrey of Ruston, Louisiana, and Deborah and Jeff Root of Arkadelphia. She is survived by three grandchildren, Clint Pumphrey and his wife, Darcy, of Logan, Utah; Scott Pumphrey of Logan, Utah; and Abby Curry and her husband, Stephen, of Little Rock. She is also survived by her sistersin-law, Methel Foster and Margarette Foster, along with nieces and nephews who knew her as Sis and Lucy.

Memorials may be made to Ouachita Baptist University; First Baptist Church, Arkadelphia; Immanuel Baptist Church, Little Rock; or the Arkansas Baptist Home for Children in Monticello.

A memorial service was held Saturday, May 18, in the Chapel of Immanuel Baptist Church in Little Rock. Interment was at Forest Hills Cemetery in Alexander, Arkansas.

The family would like to thank those who ministered to and took care of their mom including Dr. Amber Lynn, Andrew and Sheena of the Baptist Family Clinic of Caddo Valley, the staff of The Plaza Assisted Living Facility, members of First Baptist Church of Arkadelphia, and Hannah Bunch through the ElderServe program of Ouachita Baptist University. Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/chenal.