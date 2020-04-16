Mary Alice Green Bagwell of Dubach, LA, passed from this life and into the presence of her Lord Jesus on April 13, 2020.

She was born in Dubach on Jan. 6, 1940, to Edwin and Maggie Green. The oldest of four sisters, she lived her entire life in Dubach, graduating from Dubach High in 1958. Two years later, she asked William Oren (W.O.) Bagwell to the Sweetheart Banquet at church, and then married him on Feb. 11, 1961.

Mary Alice and W.O. would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary next year. Mary Alice was a beloved, life-long member of Fellowship Baptist Church.

As a gifted musician, she became the church’s organist as a teenager, and continued serving in that role—and as occasional pianist—all her life. She maintained the floral arrangements in the church sanctuary and also decorated the church at Christmas.

Over the last twenty years, she served as coordinator of the church’s annual homecoming celebration. She leaves behind her a legacy of exceptional faith and service.

Mary Alice worked at Louisiana Power and Light in Dubach for 10 years, across the street from her husband’s barber shop. She later worked at Dubach State Bank for 15 years. Mary Alice had a remarkable sense of humor. Her comedic timing and dry wit — even while making the announcements at church—usually had everyone laughing but herself. Her hobby was shopping for antiques, and she liked to attend antique auctions.

In her later years, Mary Alice became “Mamaw Bagwell” to her grandchildren, and she would always tell them, “I love you too much.”

Mary Alice is survived by her loving husband W.O.; her daughter Angela Manning (husband Kevin), sons Barry Bagwell (wife Brooke) and Shawn Bagwell (wife Rory); grandchildren Sydney, Arden, and Eryn Bagwell, Rebecca and Katy Mangrum, and Brady and Ella Bagwell; and sisters Vivian Colvin (husband, the late Gill Colvin), Martha Ellen Deason (husband Larry) and Maggie Brown (husband John).

A drive-in service (please, remain in your vehicle) will be held in Mary Alice’s memory in the Fellowship Baptist parking lot at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020. The service will be aired locally on 87.9 FM.

A private graveside service (for immediate family only) will follow in the Fellowship Cemetery. Pastors Walt Brown, Paul Watts (Mary Alice’s greatnephew), and Connie Smith will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be Brady Bagwell, Mitch Colvin, Stacy Lolley, Bo Roberts, Cliff Roberts, and Ryan Roberts.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Fellowship Baptist Church’s Youth Fund, 6476 Highway 151, Dubach, LA, 71235.

To leave an online message for the family, please visit -www.owensmemorialfuneralhome.com.