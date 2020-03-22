John Manuel Cueto, age 63 of Ruston passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

John was born on March 8, 1957 in Sugarland, TX.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Enrique and Emma Cueto and many siblings.He is survived by his wife Debra Cueto of Ruston; daughter’s, Shelly Wallace and husband Daniel of West Monroe, LA; Amy Ryder and husband Mike of West Monroe, LA; Miranda Chris and husband Josh of West Monroe, LA; Shawn Stevens of Ruston, LA; sons, Robert Stevens and wife Sylvia of Ruston, LA; Gary Fraley of Ruston, LA; 11 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; many siblings; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Due to the present climate of caution, a private family service will be held under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston.

