John Carmack Shealy, Sr of Ruston, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born Nov. 10, 1928, to John Andrew Shealy and Ida Carmack Shealy in Bradenton, Florida.

He was a graduate of Ruston High School and Louisiana Tech University with a degree in forestry. John worked for many years in the timber industry and retired from Willamette Industries as Vice President of the Southern Division in 1997.

A longtime member of both the Louisiana Forestry Association and the Southern Forest Products Association, John served as Chairman of both groups. After retirement, he remained active, serving on the Board of Directors of Deltic Timber Company in El Dorado, Arkansas, and American Bank of Ruston. John loved his family well and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

He spent many hours watching his grandchildren’s school activities and sporting events.

Most mornings you could find him with his running group at the Tech track or exercising at Temple Baptist Church, where he was a longtime member.

John is preceded in death by his parents; brother Edward Shealy; son John Carmack Shealy, Jr; and grandson John Carmack Shealy, III.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Vergie Elliott Shealy; son Andy Shealy; Kathy Shealy; son David Shealy and wife Jennifer; daughter Lisa Shealy Mangum and husband Sam; son Scott Lautigar and wife Jana; grandchildren Lindsey Shealy Purvis and husband Jeff, Andrew Shealy and Shaina Bridges,Jeff Shealy and wife Mandy, Jeremy Shealy and wife Stephanie, Sara Mielke and husband Daniel, Jennifer Cado Sellers and husband Jason, Christopher Cado and Tamme Harris, Angela Gray and husband John, Natalie Moffit, Tobi Mangum, Tori Mangum, Rachel Lautigar, as well as 13 greatgrandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at Kilpatrick Memorial Gardens with Brother Reggie Bridges and Brother Dale Oden officiating, with a memorial service planned for a later date.T he family requests any planned memorials be sent to the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home, PO Box 4196, Monroe, LA 71203; Temple Baptist Church, 1515 S Service Rd W, Ruston, LA 71270 or Louisiana Tech School of Forestry, PO Box 3183, Ruston, LA 71272.

