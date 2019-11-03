Jerry Foster Adams, 89, retired teacher and coach, and resident of Lawrenceburg, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at his residence.

A celebration of life for Coach Adams will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Thousand Hills Cowboy Church in Ethridge, TN. The family will visit with friends from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorials may be made to Thousand Hills Cowboy Church, 1025 Brewer Road Ethridge, TN, 38456. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

Born Sept. 24, 1930, in Purvis, Mississippi, he was the son of the late James Elwood Adams, Sr. and the late Jeroline McNair Adams Tinsley. On Feb. 1, 1958, he married Patricia Ruple Adams. He was a teacher and coach in Shreveport, LA, and also in Lawrenceburg, TN, for many years. Mr. Adams was a member of the Thousand Hills Cowboy Church in Ethridge, TN.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ruple Adams of Lawrenceburg, TN; son, William Andrew (Jimmie Ann) Adams of Lawrenceburg, TN; daughters, Mary Patricia (Robert) Mobley of Florence, AL, Sarah Jane Adams of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Teri Ann (Sam) Shackelford of Lawrenceburg, TN; grandchildren, Leigh Ann Adams, John William Adams, Adam Wesley Shaddix, Meagan Elizabeth Pryor, Tarah Caitlin Crum, Robert Colton Mobley, Sidney Lane Shackelford, and Ann Dalton Shackelford; great grandchildren, Benjamin Carter Angus, Maddix Foster Crum, and Ryker Nolan Crum; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, James Elwood Adams Jr. and sister, Dorothy Lee Aillet.