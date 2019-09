Funeral services for James Wilson Bowers, age 81, of Dubach, LA, will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Owens Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Ruston, LA, under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston.To leave a memorial message for the family, please visit www.owensmemorialfuneralhome.com.