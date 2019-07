James Curtis Odom, age 92, died July 11, 2019.

Funeral services for Mr. Odom will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Simsboro with Rev. Jason Cole officiating.

Burial will follow in Simsboro City Cemetery in Simsboro under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday until service time at the church.