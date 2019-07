Mr. Huey Pervis Sims, 87, of Ruston, LA, was born June 1, 1932 and died July 7, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Zion Traveler Baptist Church, 1201 Martin Luther King, Dr. Ruston, LA Interment will be at George Washington Carver Cemetery, Ruston LA. Arrangements are under the directions of King’s Funeral Home 1511 W. California Avenue, Ruston, LA.