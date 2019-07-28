Henry Michael Lafleur died on June 15, 2019, at Autumn Care of Cornelius, NC.

He was born in Alexandria, LA, in 1939, the son of Evelyn Isabel Ross and H. Marcellus Lafleur, who predeceased him.

A memorial service will be held Sept. 28, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. The family will set up a scholarship fund for music students at McNeese University in Mike’s name. Donations in his honor will be accepted.

Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Please visit www.KepnerFH.com for a full obituary, service details, and to leave online condolences.