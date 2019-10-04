Garland Terrell Decell, 95, of Ruston, LA, was born on Dec. 11, 1923, in Hazelhurst, MS, to the late Robert M. Decell and Thelma Thompson Decell.

Garland was preceded in death by his father and mother, a son, Richard (Ricky) Garland Decell, and two brothers R.D. Decell and Wilmer Decell.

He is survived by his wife, Dorene Skipper Decell and a sister Jean Decell Rugg of West Monroe, LA.

He is also survived by his daughters, Dottie Decell Brown of Spartanburg, SC; Judy Robeaux Bowyer and husband Steve of Virginia Beach, VA; and a son, John A. Robeaux and wife LaDonna of Downsville, LA; as well as 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Garland proudly served his country during World War II in the Army where he fought in France and Germany during the Battle of the Bulge. He received a commission during the war and has since been awarded the Bronze Star and the French Legion of Honor Medal, which is the highest award given by the French government. After the war, he continued to serve his country in the National Guard for 30 years. Garland was twice honored by the City of Ruston as Citizen of the Month as well as a Garland Decell Day. He was further honored by being selected to be the Grand Marshal of the Christmas parade. Garland was co-owner of Decell Tom’s Sales, along with his wife Dorene, for 30 years.

Garland was a longtime member of the Ruston Rotary Club, starting in 1980 and he was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church participating in the Godspel Sunday School Class.

What more can you say about a man who loved his family and his country? He worked hard and had many friends. He loved working in his yard and with his favorite Caladiums it was a beautiful sight to behold. By sharing his stories of his experiences during the war, he was able to educate many young and old about the war. His interview was shown by KTBS about the Battle of the Bulge for that battle’s anniversary. He was a longtime fan of the Lady Techsters and followed them throughout the country for NCAA playoffs and away games. He loved spending quality time with family and friends. This world lost a hero and Heaven has gained one. He will be greatly missed.

Serving as pallbearers with be Patrick Anderson, Bill Brown, James Fuller, nephew Ken Rugg and his two grandsons Jason and Justin Brown.

Garland will be laid to rest with full military honors befitting that of a soldier who served his country during war and peace times.

Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

A funeral celebrating the life of Garland Decell will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Trinity United Methodist Church Sanctuary followed by interment at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA.

The family wishes to thank Brandon White, Estelle Outley and Katherine Agbaih for their devoted care.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ruston Military Museum or a charity of your choice. To leave a memorial message for the family, please visit www.owensmemorialfuneralhome.com.