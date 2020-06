Dr. Birdex Copeland, Jr., was born Sept. 26, 1943 and died June 2, 2020 at the age of 76. Viewing was held from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, with funeral services following at 2 p.m. in the B. E. King Chapel of King’s Funeral Home. Interment was at Grambling Memorial Garden, Grambling, LA. Final arragements were entrusted to King’s Funeral Home, 1511 W. California, Ruston, LA.