Dorothy Ellis-Leonard was born into the legendary Ellis family to the parents of Houston and Mattie Ellis on May 2, 1945.

She was a graduate of Ruston High School and Grambling State University. She was a pioneer in women’s ministry and leadership; establishing Women of Excellence national chapters including Ruston and throughout North Louisiana1989-1993. She took her graceful bow from this Earth on April 4, 2020. Cheering her on is the family she leaves behind: four siblings, two children and a host of grands, greats, nieces and nephews.

A drive-by public viewing will be from held on Monday, April 13, 2020 until noon Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at King’s Funeral Home, 1511 W. California Ave., Ruston, LA, 71270.