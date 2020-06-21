Delores Copeland

Delores went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 17, 2020. She was born on May 7, 1934. She was 86 years old.

Delores was born in Bernice, LA. to L.C. and Lois Tucker. She attended school in Bernice and attended Louisiana Tech University. She married Monroe F. Copeland in 1953. Delores was a wonderful mother to Kimie Copeland Crawford and Kevin Copeland. She was also a devoted grandmother to her twin grandsons; Ramsey and Andy Ballard.

Delores was a very talented pianist and was an instrumentalist at Bernice First Baptist and Pisgah Baptist Church for many years. She also worked at Bernice Nursing Home and at Bernice Rehab.

She is preceded in death by her parents; L.C. and Lois Tucker, brother; Shelby Tucker and husband Monroe Franklin Copeland and precious grandson; Ramsey Ballard. The family would like to express their thanks to Alpine Nursing Center and Delores’ nurses and aides on Trenton for their love and care for the last two years. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Ruston. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. until time of the service at the church. Officiating will be Brother Paul Watts and Brother Michael McIntosh.

