Funeral services for Delia Ann Jones, 83, of Ruston will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, in the Chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston.

Interment will follow at Douglas Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 -11 a.m. Monday, June 30, prior to the funeral services, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home.