Christoper “Chris” John Soileau

Christopher “Chris” John Soileau, 50, a native of Pineville, LA and a resident of Zachary, LA, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 as a result of a motor vehicle accident. He was the owner and operator of Sportsman’s Lawn Care for over 22 years.

There will be a visitation from 9 - 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Zachary First Baptist Church in Zachary, LA, followed by funeral services beginning at 11 a.m.

He is survived by two daughters, Chelsea Michelle Soileau of Baton Rouge and Ashley Soileau Jewell and husband Colin of Maringouin; parents James Arlen Soileau and Norma Gene Stegall Soileau of Pineville, LA; sister, Nichole Soileau-Atwood and husband Bert Atwood of Grant, LA; brother Blake Soileau and wife Cheryl Soileau of Pineville; brother Phil Soileau and wife Teasha Soileau of Ruston, LA; nieces and nephews: Blake Arlen Soileau, Loren Soileau, Justin Soileau, Michael Soileau, Scotti Partin, Hunter Soileau, Garrett Soileau, Austin Soileau, Robby Birke, Ryan Margaret Birke, and Alex Henry; greatnieces and nephews: Annalin Soileau, Olivia Soileau, Brinne Rowe Soileau, Mariah Soileau, Hope Soileau, and Cayden Summers. He was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Karen Watson Soileau; grandparents Milton and Jeanne Soileau of Ville Platte, LA; and Silma and Eugene Stegall of Ville Platte. Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Soileau, Phil Soileau, Adam Birke, Colin Jewell, Arlen Soileau, Justin Soileau, Michael Soileau, Robby Birke, and Kurtis O’Brien. He was a graduate of Pineville High School, and served in the United States Marine Corps at Camp Pendelton, CA. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, and an LSU fan. He always put his family first.

His two girls, Chelsea and Ashley were his pride and joy. He was a big man with an even bigger heart, and he adored his family.

The family humbly asks that donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans (dav.org) in lieu of flowers. Please respect social distancing at funeral services and if you attend, a mask is required. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www. CharletFuneralHome. com.