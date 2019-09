Funeral services for Charlie Dunn, 83, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Dubach. Interment will be held immediately follow at the Macedonia Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2 -6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Services are entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home, Arcadia.