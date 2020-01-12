Charles Arthur “Chuck” Wells, 79, of Arcadia, passed away in his home on Jan. 7, 2020. A memorial gathering will take place from 5:30 - 7 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2020, at Salem United Methodist Church in Dubach. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2020, at Alexandria Memorial Gardens in Woodworth with the Rev. James Moore presiding.

In lieu of flowers, friends may make donations to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1809, 1499 Highway 594, Monroe, LA 71203.

Chuck was born in Forrest Hill, LA on June 8, 1940. After graduating from Forrest Hill High School in 1958, Chuck joined the United States Air Force as an Aircraft Mechanic, later became a Crew Chief, and ended his career as the Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge (NCOIC) of the entire flight line at Offutt Air Force Base. He was stationed in Guam, Korea, Japan, Texas, Oklahoma, California, and Nebraska, and he served in the Vietnam War. Among many awards during his career, he was awarded Crew Chief of the Year, he and his crew won the Outstanding Support Team for the USAF Bomb-Comp, and he was awarded the Strategic Air Command Outstanding Unit Award for the best inspection and safety record Air Force wide in 1978. Chuck retired from the Air Force as a Master Sergeant in 1979. Returning home, Chuck attended Louisiana Tech University earning a bachelor’s degree of science in business economics in 1984.

Chuck was a man of service and volunteered with the United Methodist Men of Salem United Methodist Church and the Louisiana Disaster Preparedness doing mission work after hurricanes and other natural disasters. He served as Operator of the Mount Zion Water System for over 30 years, as well as President of the water system for almost 10 years. He enjoyed meeting members of the community and was always willing to help a person in need. Always a lover of dancing, Chuck learned to round dance and square dance attending hoedowns all over the state. On Friday nights, you could find him at the VFW in Monroe or Alexandria dancing to anything but a two-step, his least favorite beat.

Chuck is predeceased by his parents, Arthur E. and Abbie B. Wells; his brother, Jack N. Wells; and his sister, Bennie L. Delaney Bradshaw; and his children, Debora D. Osborn and Robert D. Wells. He is survived by his children, Megan L. Wells and Cameron C. K. Wells; his nephews, Jeffrey Wells, Timothy Delaney, Alan Delaney, and Leslie Delaney; and his nieces, Dawn Brossett and Christine Currie.

