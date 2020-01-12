Carletta Waltman of Austin, TX, formerly of Ruston, passed away peacefully at home on January 6, 2020.

Carletta was born to Onnie and Floy (Jackson) Hortman on Feb. 1, 1926. Her father’s job necessitated that the family move frequently and they were living in Chicago when Carletta was born.

Not long after Carletta’s birth, her family returned to Louisiana, and Carletta graduated from Gibsland High School. She briefly attended Louisiana Tech but left to begin working in the Post Office. She met O.L. Waltman, Jr. of Gibsland and they married in 1944. O.L. was in the Army and was soon sent to Europe. When he returned, he finished some course work at Louisiana Tech and Carletta then accompanied him to Baton Rouge, where he attended law school.In 1949 they moved to Ruston and resided there the rest of O.L.’s life. They were active members of First Baptist Church, where Carletta regularly taught children’s Sunday School and Vacation Bible School as well as worked in the church library.

When O.L. died in 2010, she relocated to Austin, TX, to be near one of her daughters. O.L. and Carletta had five children.

Carletta had a number of interests but caring for her family surpassed them all. She lovingly saw to every detail of home life for both O.L. and the five offspring. She loved playing games of all sorts with both children and adults. And, she never saw a puzzle she did not enjoy working. In addition, she enjoyed drawing and food of all kinds. Aside from her family, though, perhaps her greatest interest was travel. When her children had all left home, she journeyed to many places, both in the U.S. and abroad.

She was preceded in death by her husband O.L and a grandson Jason Waltman. She is survived by her five children, son Jerold Lloyd Waltman and wife Diane of Hattiesburg, MS, daughter Celeste Walsen of Bellevue, WA, daughter Claire Waltman of Bellevue, WA, son Lee Brooks Waltman and wife Mary of Ruston, LA, and daughter Catherine Waltman of Austin, Texas. She also has ten grandchildren, one step grandchild, and five great grandchildren.

There will be a small graveside service for immediate family. Memorials may be sent to The American Lung Association or a charity of one’s choice.