› Home ›
Bulldogs downed by Demons on road
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 05/02/2019 - 11:29am
in
Leader Sports Service
NATCHITOCHES — Northwestern State pitchers worked around a late-inning rally by Louisiana Tech on Tuesday night, but the Demons eventually clinched a 3-1 midweek victory over the Bulldogs at Brown-Stroud Field in Natchitoches.
Louisiana Tech found itself trailing Northwestern State 1-0 after three innings of play on Tuesday evening and could never cut into the Demons’ lead, which was eventually stretched to three following a pair of errors in the eighth inning.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos