No. 5 Arkansas rolls past Grambling, 17-3
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 05/02/2019 - 11:27am
Leader Sports Service
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Grambling State University baseball team loaded the bases in the top of the first inning and came away with one run, but the Tigers could not overcome four walks and a three-run home run in the bottom of the frame as fifth-ranked Arkansas picked up a 17-3 victory on Tuesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park.
D’Quan Matthews started on the mound and could not survive the big first inning by Arkansas. He walked three and hit one batter as the Hogs exploded for six runs.
