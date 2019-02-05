› Home ›
Cougars to return to action
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 05/02/2019 - 11:26am
Chandler Hay (above) and the seventh-seeded Cedar Creek Cougars return to Division IV prep playoff action starting today as they play at second-seeded Ascension Catholic. The best-of-three series will be played at 6 p.m. today and at 4 p.m. Friday followed by game three at 7 p.m. if necessary.
