› Home ›
Bollettieri to appear at Squire Creek
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 05/02/2019 - 11:25am
in
T. Scott Boatright
World renowned tennis coach Nick Bollettieri is coming to Squire Creek for a day of tennis clinics for adults and children.
Bollettieri is known around the world for teaching 10 former No. 1 ranked players in the world such as Andre Agassi, Serena Williams, Boris Becker and Jim Courier, to name a few.
Current Squire Creek Tennis Director Scott Smith worked for Bollettieri in the early 80s and has remained close friends with him.
“Nick has come to my past clubs and really is excited about coming down here to Squire Creek”, Smith said.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos