  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Bearcats defeated by Northshore

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/30/2019 - 8:46am
in
Andrew Bell
sports2.jpg
Ruston’s Issac White records a hit Saturday in the Bearcats’ playoff series against Northshore.

It was a beautiful day at the Ruston Dixie Baseball Complex Friday afternoon following the tragic events that occurred a day before.

Blue skies hovered over the red-dominant field, as Blake Shelton’s “Boys ‘Round Here” blasted, “Chew tobacco, chew tobacco, chew tobacco, spit” through the speakers while the Ruston High School baseball team prepared for its Class 5A State Playoff Regional series matchup.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share