› Home ›
Cougars sweep past St. Mary’s
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/30/2019 - 8:39am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Last year Cedar Creek fell early in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division IV baseball playoffs.
The Cougars were determined not to let it happen again this year.
Cedar Creek accomplished that goal by defeating St. Mary’s 12-8 on Friday night and 4-0 on Saturday to sweep the best-of-three series and advance to the quarterfinals round, which will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in another best-of-three series at second-seeded Ascension Catholic.
Cougars head coach Ben Haddox said memories of last year’s early playoff exit helped fuel desire not to let it happen again.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos