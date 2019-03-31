› Home ›
Bulldogs’ Ferguson drafted in third round by Ravens
Submitted by Katrina on Tue, 04/30/2019 - 8:30am
in
T. Scott Boatright
NASHVILLE — Re- maining in Ruston to help with tornado clean- up efforts, Louisiana Tech defensive end Jay- lon Ferguson received the phone call he has been dreaming of his en- tire life on Friday night after the NCAA’s all-time sack leader was selected in the third round as the 85th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.
Ferguson became the 78th Bulldog selected in the draft in Louisiana Tech history and the third Conference USA player taken in this year’s NFL Draft.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos