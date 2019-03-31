  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech softball takes 3 over W. Kentucky

Submitted by Katrina on Tue, 04/30/2019 - 8:28am
Leader Sports Service

MONROE — Louisiana Tech swept a Saturday doubleheader from Western Kentucky on pure emotion.

The Lady Techsters came back to the ULM Softball Complex less than 24 hours later and completed the three-game sweep, this time on pure execution.

Preslee Gallaway and Krystal De La Cruz combined to shut the high- powered Hilltoppers offense down for a third straight game and Tech (39-13, 17-4 C-USA) scored seven unanswered
runs over its final three at bats to defeat WKU 7-1.

