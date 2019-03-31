› Home ›
Tech softball takes 3 over W. Kentucky
Submitted by Katrina on Tue, 04/30/2019 - 8:28am
in
Leader Sports Service
MONROE — Louisiana Tech swept a Saturday doubleheader from Western Kentucky on pure emotion.
The Lady Techsters came back to the ULM Softball Complex less than 24 hours later and completed the three-game sweep, this time on pure execution.
Preslee Gallaway and Krystal De La Cruz combined to shut the high- powered Hilltoppers offense down for a third straight game and Tech (39-13, 17-4 C-USA) scored seven unanswered
runs over its final three at bats to defeat WKU 7-1.
