Diamond’ Dogs dominated by Rice
Submitted by Katrina on Tue, 04/30/2019 - 8:27am
in
Leader Sports Service
HOUSTON — The No. 18 Louisiana Tech baseball team fell, 3-2, in 10 innings, to the Rice Owls in the third and final game of the weekend Conference-USA set on Sunday af- ternoon from Reckling Park in front of 2,339.
The Owls (21-23, 12-9 C-USA) clinched the weekend sweep over the Bulldogs (28-16, 12-9 C-USA), in walk-off fashion on Sunday, as a bases-loaded wild pitch allowed the winning run to score in the bot- tom of the 10th inning.
The Bulldogs return to action at 6 p.m. to- day as they travel to Natchitoches to take on Northwestern State.
