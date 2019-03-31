› Home ›
Trenches dominate NFL’s 1st round
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/26/2019 - 6:59pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NFL teams showed some preference for quarterbacks, as always, and an infatuation with players who protect them and disrupt them during the first round of the draft.
Maybe for the next two rounds they will go after the speed demons and running backs who, in many cases, fell through the cracks as the trenches were filled with the behemoths who work there.
