› Home ›
Louisiana Tech Athletics takes big hit
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/26/2019 - 6:22pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
When it comes to colleges, spring is a time for softball, football and tennis.
Spring is also a time of increased likelihood of tornadoes like the one that ripped across the Louisiana Tech campus early Thursday morning.
While damages to academic buildings at Tech were minimal, the university’s athletics department took a big hit.
Combined damages to the J.C. Love baseball field, the Lady Techsters Softball Complex and the Tech tennis courts are estimated to be in the millions of dollars.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos