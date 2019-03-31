› Home ›
RHS rolls in playoff opener
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/24/2019 - 8:17am
in
Bearcats take 11-1 walk-off win over New Iberia
T. Scott Boatright
Sometimes a pitcher’s best defense is his own offense.
It certainly played out that way Monday night for Ruston High School senior Landon Foster’s walk-off single knocked in two runs to allow the Bearcats to reach the 10-run rule as Ruston High School defeated New Iberia 11-1 in Louisiana High School Athletics Association Class 5A playoff action at the RHS Baseball Complex.
That single capped off a four-run inning for the Bearcats, who slowly but surely chopped away at New Iberia senior starting pitcher Chipper Bernard.
