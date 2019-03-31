  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
RHS rolls in playoff opener

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/24/2019 - 8:17am
Bearcats take 11-1 walk-off win over New Iberia
T. Scott Boatright
Top: Ruston’s Johntavious Gray (left) prepares to step over the New Iberia third baseman, who is seen falling to the ground after a throwing error by the New Iberia catcher sent the ball (far left) rolling into left field. Gray stepped over the third baseman, touched third and headed home to score Ruston’s second run of the sixth inning in Monday’s 11-1 win. Bottom: Ruston pitcher Landon Foster gave up one run on four hits while holding New Iberia hitless in its final two innings at bat Monday.

Sometimes a pitcher’s best defense is his own offense.

It certainly played out that way Monday night for Ruston High School senior Landon Foster’s walk-off single knocked in two runs to allow the Bearcats to reach the 10-run rule as Ruston High School defeated New Iberia 11-1 in Louisiana High School Athletics Association Class 5A playoff action at the RHS Baseball Complex.

That single capped off a four-run inning for the Bearcats, who slowly but surely chopped away at New Iberia senior starting pitcher Chipper Bernard.

