Prep baseball playoff brackets set

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/23/2019 - 9:12am
T. Scott Boatright
042319 RHS Outley C.jpg
Senior infielder/pitcher Eric Outley and the sixth-seeded Ruston Bearcats began the Class 5A baseball playoffs Monday night by playing host to 27th-seeded New Iberia at the RHS Baseball Complex.

Lincoln Parish prep baseball teams received their marching orders Sunday afternoon as the Louisiana High School Athletics Association released 2019 playoff brackets.

Ruston High School started out at home as the No. 6 seeded Bearcats played host to No. 27 New Iberia Monday night in Class 5A playoff action at the RHS Baseball Complex.

The winner of that contest will play a best of three series this weekend against Monday night’s winner of No. 22 Ponchatoula at No. 11 Northshore.

