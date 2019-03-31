› Home ›
Prep baseball playoff brackets set
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/23/2019 - 9:12am
T. Scott Boatright
Lincoln Parish prep baseball teams received their marching orders Sunday afternoon as the Louisiana High School Athletics Association released 2019 playoff brackets.
Ruston High School started out at home as the No. 6 seeded Bearcats played host to No. 27 New Iberia Monday night in Class 5A playoff action at the RHS Baseball Complex.
The winner of that contest will play a best of three series this weekend against Monday night’s winner of No. 22 Ponchatoula at No. 11 Northshore.
