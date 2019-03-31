› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs take C-USA series win over Marshall
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/23/2019 - 9:07am
in
Leader Sports Service
The No. 21 Louisiana Tech baseball team plated five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to help capture a seven-inning, 11-1 run-rule victory over the visiting Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday morning in front of 1,103 fans at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
Tech (27-12, 12-6 C-USA) captured its fifth consecutive Conference-USA series win, and improved to 10-2 in the month of April following the series-clinching Saturday victory.
