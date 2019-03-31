  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Prairie Views tops Lady Tigers

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/23/2019 - 9:05am
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University softball team started slow on Easter Sunday and dropped the series finale to Prairie View A&M, 14-4, in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game at the GSU Softball Complex.

McKenzie Johnson, Andreana Reynolds, Anaiyah Fultz and Tyra Triplett recorded one hit each for GSU.

Versace Hicks-Butler (0-1) took the loss as she surrendered three runs on one hit and walked four in 0.1 innings of work.

Grambling State will next visit Northwestern State in a game set for a 7 p.m. start on Wednesday.

