Tech softball falls at Marshall
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/23/2019 - 9:01am
HUNTINGTON, W.V. — Louisiana Tech has made a living off of late game offensive heroics this year, but on Saturday, the Lady Techsters saw the role reversed as Marshall plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 7-6 win.
With the loss, Tech (36-12, 14-4) fell out of first place in Conference USA standings. After rallying from a 4-0 deficit by scoring six runs, Tech was poised for a series win on the road. But Marshall led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run against starter Krystal De La Cruz and then put runners on second and third with one out.
