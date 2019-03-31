› Home ›
GSU baseball sweeps UAB
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Grambling State University baseball team exploded with two big seven-run innings on Sunday as the Tigers completed the three-game Southwestern Athletic Conference series sweep of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 14-11, at the Torii Hunter Baseball Complex.
Grambling State (20-19 overall, 14-7 SWAC) scored 43 runs during the three-game series and outscored the Golden Lions, 33-13, over the final two games.
The G-Men next will take to the road for its midweek game as the Tigers visit Alcorn State in a game set to start at 6 p.m. today.
