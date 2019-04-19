  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech announces 2019 Hall of Fame Class

Submitted by admin on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 4:24pm
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech Athletics announced its 2019 Hall of Fame Class today which includes seven-time track and field All-American Chelsea Hayes, Bulldog baseball career wins and strikeout leader Eddie Holman, All-American running backs Ryan Moats and J.W. Slack, legendary football coach Joe Raymond Peace, two-time national champion Lori Scott, 2008 WAC Player of the Year Amberly Waits and All-American Randy White.

