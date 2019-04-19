› Home ›
Time releases its 100 most influential people issue
NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift, TV journalist Gayle King and soccer star Mohamed Salah are among the six famous faces featured on the covers of Time magazine’s annual “100 Most Influential People in the World” issue.
The other cover stars also included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and actors Sandra Oh and Dwayne Johnson.
Fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton wrote Pelosi “is living proof that when it comes to getting the job done, more often than not, it takes a woman.”
