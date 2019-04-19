› Home ›
Marshall rallies to defeat Diamond ’Dogs, 7-3
The Louisiana Tech baseball team owned a 3-1 lead heading into the eighth inning, but saw Marshall score three in the eighth and three in the ninth, as the visitors took a 7-3 comeback triumph on Thursday evening from J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
Tech (25-12, 10-6 C-USA) saw yet another strong start from senior right-handed pitcher Matt Miller. The Tech captain allowed an unearned run in the first and worked around quite a bit of base traffic in the first three innings, but recovered and pitched through the sixth inning for the fifth straight time.
