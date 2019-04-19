  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Marshall rallies to defeat Diamond ’Dogs, 7-3

Submitted by admin on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 4:21pm
in
Leader Sports Service

The Louisiana Tech baseball team owned a 3-1 lead heading into the eighth inning, but saw Marshall score three in the eighth and three in the ninth, as the visitors took a 7-3 comeback triumph on Thursday evening from J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

Tech (25-12, 10-6 C-USA) saw yet another strong start from senior right-handed pitcher Matt Miller. The Tech captain allowed an unearned run in the first and worked around quite a bit of base traffic in the first three innings, but recovered and pitched through the sixth inning for the fifth straight time.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share