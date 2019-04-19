  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Doug Williams being featured on NFL Network rerun rerun

Submitted by admin on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 4:21pm
O.K. Davis
From Zachary to San Diego.

This was the journey made by former Grambling State University All-American Douglas Lee Williams and culminated with a history making performance in the 1988 Super Bowl held in San Diego.

Williams, now the senior vice president of player personnel for the Washington Redskins, guided that team to a 42-10 victory over the Denver Broncos.

The Zachary native who played at Chaneyville High School, became the first African-American quarterback to start in the Super Bowl and also be named as the Most Valuable Player.

