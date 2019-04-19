  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tennis Techsters topped by MTSU

Submitted by admin on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 4:20pm
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech senior Sonia Chen recorded her team-leading 14th win of the season against Middle Tennessee on Thursday.

HOUSTON — After a three-plus hour weather delay, the Louisiana Tech tennis team to the courts and suffered a 4-1 loss to Middle Tennessee in the first round of the C-USA Tournament on Thursday afternoon at the George R. Brown Tennis Center.

The wait to play was not the only bit of adversity No. 10 seed Louisiana Tech (11-12) had to overcome. Having been without Nadja Manjon and Alana Sherman for most of the spring, the team also had to play without Leonie Nutz because of a recent injury.

