Tennis Techsters topped by MTSU
Fri, 04/19/2019
HOUSTON — After a three-plus hour weather delay, the Louisiana Tech tennis team to the courts and suffered a 4-1 loss to Middle Tennessee in the first round of the C-USA Tournament on Thursday afternoon at the George R. Brown Tennis Center.
The wait to play was not the only bit of adversity No. 10 seed Louisiana Tech (11-12) had to overcome. Having been without Nadja Manjon and Alana Sherman for most of the spring, the team also had to play without Leonie Nutz because of a recent injury.
