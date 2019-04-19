› Home ›
Bearcats blank Pineville in regular-season finale
The Ruston High School Bearcats closed out the 2019 regular season with a 3-0 win over Pineville on Thursday. Kasten Furr (pictured above) got the shutout win for Ruston. Pictured below is Ruston’s Landon Foster sliding safely back to first base. The Bearcats will learn their postseason fate when the 2019 Louisiana High School Athletics Association baseball brackets are released on Sunday, April 21.
