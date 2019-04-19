  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Bearcats blank Pineville in regular-season finale

Submitted by admin on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 4:18pm
in
baseball.jpg

The Ruston High School Bearcats closed out the 2019 regular season with a 3-0 win over Pineville on Thursday. Kasten Furr (pictured above) got the shutout win for Ruston. Pictured below is Ruston’s Landon Foster sliding safely back to first base. The Bearcats will learn their postseason fate when the 2019 Louisiana High School Athletics Association baseball brackets are released on Sunday, April 21.

