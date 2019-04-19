  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Saints’ 2019 draft options limited by past deals

Submitted by admin on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 4:17pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints have no time to waste if they want to win another Super Bowl with record-setting quarterback Drew Brees under center — which is why three of their top four 2019 draft slots have already been traded away.

The Saints aren’t slated to pick until late in the second round — 62nd overall — because they largely mortgaged the top of this year’s draft in hopes of winning it all last season.

