GSU softball game postponed
Submitted by admin on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 4:16pm
GRAMBLING — Grambling State University head softball coach Nakeya L. Hall announced that Friday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference series opener with Prairie View A&M was postponed due to inclement weather.
The two teams were scheduled to begin the three-game series on Friday at the GSU Softball Complex, but heavy rains on Thursday, followed by showers early Friday afternoon postponed the series.
