› Home ›
Getting by with a little help from my friends
Submitted by admin on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 2:54pm
in
Glynn Harris
I don’t know of a single hunter who decided by himself to be a turkey hunter and who on his own, became one. We get into the sport and learn how it’s done with the help of friends.
For example, my first attempt at the sport took place in 1992 when I was invited on a turkey hunt in Alabama by friend and fellow outdoor writer, John E. Phillips. Before the invitation, though, I had been gently urged by friend and serious turkey hunter, Luke Lewis to give turkey hunting a try.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos