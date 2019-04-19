  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Bearcats take district titles

Submitted by admin on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 8:45am
Boys, girls track and field teams both win 2-5A championships
T. Scott Boatright
Left: Ruston High freshman Jada Williams broke her own record in the Girls 400m Run with a time of 55.81 seconds at Wednesday’s District 2-5A Track Meet in Monroe. Right: RHS pole vaulter Jackson Brashear set a personal record with a vault of 14-6.

MONROE — Ruston High School made it a clean sweep at the District 2-5A Track Meet Wednesday as both the RHS boys and girls team claimed championships.

The RHS girls totaled 155 points, defeating Ouachita Parish High School (128.50), West Monroe (89), Pineville (84), Natchitoches Central (61) and Alexandria (52.50).

In boys competition, Ruston tallied 154 points to overcome Ouachita (138), West Monroe (84), Alexandria (81), Natchitoches Central (73) and Pineville (55).

