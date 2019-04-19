› Home ›
Bearcats take district titles
Submitted by admin on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 8:45am
in
Boys, girls track and field teams both win 2-5A championships
T. Scott Boatright
MONROE — Ruston High School made it a clean sweep at the District 2-5A Track Meet Wednesday as both the RHS boys and girls team claimed championships.
The RHS girls totaled 155 points, defeating Ouachita Parish High School (128.50), West Monroe (89), Pineville (84), Natchitoches Central (61) and Alexandria (52.50).
In boys competition, Ruston tallied 154 points to overcome Ouachita (138), West Monroe (84), Alexandria (81), Natchitoches Central (73) and Pineville (55).
