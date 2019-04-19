› Home ›
Lady Cougars to play quarterfinal contest
Submitted by admin on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 8:38am
in
Andrew Bell
Eyeing their third consecutive state crown, Lauren Menzina and the Cedar Creek Lady Cougars will host the Lafayette Christian Lady Knights in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division IV Quarterfinals April 19 at the Wood Yard in Ruston.
The three-seeded Lady Cougars boast an 18-9 overall record, fresh off a 10-0 thumping of False River in the first round.
Key in the team’s win was Lauren Menzina, as the junior Louisiana Tech commit turned in a truly noteworthy performance, pitching six innings while not allowing a run and striking out six.
