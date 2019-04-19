› Home ›
Tech golfers finish 11th
Submitted by admin on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 8:33am
in
WEST POINT, Miss. — The Louisiana Tech Golf team wrapped up play at the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship on Tuesday afternoon with the Bulldogs finishing 11th in the event, which was hosted by Mississippi State at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi.
The Bulldogs closed out the two-day event with a team total of 879 (301-287-291) to finish 22-over-par for the tournament.
Louisiana Tech was led by senior Ryan Alford, who finished tied for 10th after shooting 4-under-par for the tournament thanks to a score of 68 (-4) in the third and final round onTuesday.
